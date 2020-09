I don’t know about you, but I am super hype about the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr. on November 28th. However, Roy seems to be regretting his decision. During an interview with Sky Sports, Roy said, “He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy.” Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: