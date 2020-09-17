Charlotte Virtual Career Fair Registration

Are You Looking For A Better Job Or A New Career Path? Have You Recently Graduated And Exploring Your Options? Have You Been Lost In The Shuffle Due To The Covid 19 Pandemic? Then Listen Up! Radio One, The Urban League Of Central Carolinas And 105.3RNB Have Teamed Up To Bring You The Charlotte Virtual Career Fair September 24th, 10am To Noon.

We Invite You To Virtually Connect With Top-notch Companies Like Global Vocational Training Center, Home Instead, Windstream, Social at Cotswold, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Lowes Home Improvement, and Charter Communications As We Help Put Our Community Back To Work.

