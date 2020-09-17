CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chris Rock Says White People Are ‘Mentally Handicapped’ Abusers Who Don’t Understand Racism

A New York Times interview doubles down on how the comedian and actor really feels.

Chris Rock held no punches in a recent interview with the New York Times, waxing poetic as well as speaking in blunt terms about everything from his latest acting role in the “Fargo” TV series to what life has been like for him and his family during the coronavirus pandemic to the nationwide protests against police violence.

An while the comedian did, of course, crack jokes at times, he was plenty serious when the conversation turned to the topic of racism as Rock offered a metaphor about “mentally handicapped” white people being predisposed to not fully grasping Black folks’ plight for racial equality.

Noting that Rock’s routine from his 2018 “Tamborine” comedy special on Netflix addressed the kind of police violence that is seemingly on the verge of finally being reckoned with two years later, the Times’ Dave Isikoff asked if he’s seen any “improvement” with racism in America since then.

Normally, there’s a good chance Chris Rock would pounce on a question like that undoubtedly churn out some laughs. But these are far from normal times, something he emphasized in his astute answer.

Saying that racism is “not going away,” Rock focused on the notion of “progress” and how it’s viewed through the filters of individual lenses. Using Barack Obama and Jackie Robinson for examples of racial barriers being broken, Rock said it’s almost like white people believe that there were no Black people who could be an effective president or professional baseball player before they came along, respectively.

“That’s how white people have learned about racism,” Rock told the Times. “They think, when these people work hard enough, they’ll be like Jackie. And the real narrative should be that these people, the Black people, are being abused by a group of people that are mentally handicapped. And we’re trying to get them past their mental handicaps to see that all people are equal.”

He wasn’t finished.

“Humanity isn’t progress — it’s only progress for the person that’s taking your humanity,” Rock continued. “If a woman’s in an abusive relationship and her husband stops beating her, you wouldn’t say she’s made progress, right? But that’s what we do with Black people. We’re constantly told that we’re making progress. The relationship we’re in — the arranged marriage that we’re in — it’s that we’re getting beat less.”

Comedians by definition are tasked with amusing people and making them laugh, but history has shown that the most effective joke-tellers’ material — like Rock’s — can also prompt the deepest of introspection once the chuckles die down.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Rocking ‘Timbs’ Draws Attention To Boot Company’s History Of Political Donations

How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Reached As Killers Remain Free

50th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Twitter Claps Back At Chris Rock For His Jussie Smollett Joke At The Image Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Claps Back At Chris Rock For His Jussie Smollett Joke At The Image Awards

Continue reading Twitter Claps Back At Chris Rock For His Jussie Smollett Joke At The Image Awards

Twitter Claps Back At Chris Rock For His Jussie Smollett Joke At The Image Awards

Some Twitter users fired back at comedian Chris Rock for his humorous attack on Jussie Smollett at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards Saturday night. SEE ALSO: Sunken Place Black Conservatives Want Jussie Smollett To Pay More Than Their Treasonous President There was controversy surrounding Smollett’s Image Awards nomination. The actor was nominated for the most outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Jamal Lyons on the primetime TV show “Empire.” He was accused of faking a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in January, but prosecutors decided to dismiss all 16 felony counts against him. Rock had a lot to say about Smollett, even though “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams won in Smollett's category during the untelevised portion of the show at the awards dinner Friday. "They said 'No Jussie Smollett jokes,'” Rock said. "What a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here! I'd be running Hollywood. What the hell was he thinking? You're 'Jessie' from now on. You don't get the 'u' no more. That 'u' was respect. You ain't getting no respect from me!" https://twitter.com/tvonetv/status/1112175037094612993 Some folks took to Twitter and said they have no respect for Rock’s remarks—pointing to a video clip that surfaced in December showing Rock ignoring fellow comedians Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais to use the N-word. In the 2011 HBO special, Rock tells C.K. he's the "blackest white guy I know." C.K. responds: "You say I'm a n-----?" Rock replies: "Yes, you are the n-----est white man." C.K. points out that he and Rock use the N-word in their comic routines. Gervais says he doesn’t use the racial slur in his performances but uses the N-word in the clip. C.K. laughs that he and Gervais use the word in their personal life. https://twitter.com/pmackari/status/1112278210941640704 At the awards show, Smollett received support from actress Yara Shahidi while helping the "Black-ish" cast to accept their Outstanding Comedy award. "I stand with Jussie," she said. There were plenty of notable award winners Saturday night. Music industry giant and entrepreneur Jay-Z received the President's Award for his public service achievements. Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, won the Chairman's award, and "Black Panther" won Outstanding Motion Picture. But on Sunday morning, a lot of the talk centered on Rock and Smollett. Scroll down to see some of the clap back at Rock.

Chris Rock Says White People Are ‘Mentally Handicapped’ Abusers Who Don’t Understand Racism  was originally published on newsone.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Chooses To Keep…
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
So Sweet: Jamie Foxx Is Starring In A…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.20
Touched By T’Challa: Issa Rae, Jordan Peele, Barry…
 3 weeks ago
08.28.20
Photos
Close