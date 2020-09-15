Local Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of Jacksonville Rapper Lilbuck

Police have made headway on the senseless murder of a 23-year-old Jacksonville rapper named Lilbuck, born Charles Quentin McCormick Jr., who was gunned down in broad daylight earlier this year. As it turns out, the suspects involved are not only close, they are blood-related.

Last January, an off-duty officer witnessed the driveby take place at a parking lot and sprung into action to chase the vehicle before the suspects wrecked the car and fled. In an effort to get away, the two men ran off on foot and committed a home invasion at a nearby residence.

The homeowner was held hostage while the pair changed clothes to evade police and waited for their ride from what law enforcement described as a red or orange Dodge Charger or Challenger.

FirstCoastNews reports that after nine months of investigation, authorities connected two men to the fatal shooting and discovered their shocking relationship. Hakeem Robinson— a 21-year-old local rapper by the name of KSOO— was arrested for the second-degree murder of Lilbuck. His 49-year-old father, Abdul Robinson, caught a capital felony charge for accessory after the fact.

There may be another layer to KSOO’s violent history. Last September, the rapper made headlines after releasing an album cover featuring images of deceased men who have been killed around Jacksonville. One of the victims died in a triple shooting back in 2017. Two years later his sister suffered 14 gunshot wounds and survived. Their devastated mother believed her daughter was targeted by one of the men featured in the image.

Though police have not linked the rapper or the controversial album cover to the shootings directly, experts claimed it could tie into local gang activity.

“Sometimes, here, locally, the rap music, the lyrics to the rap music is linked to crimes. Sometimes, the artist, or the person performing the rap song, is linked to a group or a gang,” says crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson. “They basically show and tell, which is a great help to the police.”

—

Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Local Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of Jacksonville Rapper Lilbuck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: