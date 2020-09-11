Ohio Supreme Court Officially Rules Against Having Kanye West on the 2020 Presidential Ballot

Kanye West’s hopes of being placed on Ohio’s presidential ballot in the Nov. 3 election has been dashed for good.

According to ABC, the Ohio Supreme Court has universally ruled that West and his running mate, Michelle Tidball, cannot be on the ticket this fall in the state.

The decision was made to not include both West and Tidball as the two were shy of meeting “the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election,” as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pointed out.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

LaRose stated that information and the signature on West’s nominating petition and statement of candidacy didn’t match up to the documents used to circulate part-petitions. In order to appear on the ballot, West would have had to file a “valid and sufficient joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy that complies with the law and at least 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors,” according to LaRose.

This lead to the rapper-producer-fashion designer to file a claim against LaRose to appear on Ohio’s fall ballot.

Attorneys for West’s campaign in the state purported that it was LaRose’s job to welcome “any petition for an independent candidate as long as there was no protest filed against the petition and it didn’t violate Ohio law.”

Ultimately, it would backfire for Yeezy as the state’s entire Supreme Court ruled that it was “lawful” to not have him on the ballot as reported by ABC.

