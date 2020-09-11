CLOSE
Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens For ‘Democratic Plantation’ Book After Their ‘Blexit’ Beef

There's a difference between being deep and being sunken.

This pledge of allegiance is worth kneeling for.

Seemingly in a lost scene somewhere from the cutting room floor during the post-production of “Get Out,” Kanye West tweeted out his support for a new book written by none other than Candace Owens and purportedly about helping Black people leave the so-called “Democrat plantation” — an effort that has already backfired miserably.

“THANK YOU CANDACE OWENS,” the independent presidential candidate simply tweeted Thursday night accompanied by a photo from the book’s apparent cover.

It was at once both the confirmation that Kanye is still a firm fixture within the sunken place, as well as an apparent indication that he and Owens are on good terms. After all, it wasn’t too long ago that she — a renowned con artist — was forced to publicly apologize to Kanye for using his name without his permission to spread her futile message of “Blexit,” the so-called “Black exit from the Democratic Party” that is also a slogan she stole from a Black banking movement.

Owens in 2018 credited Kanye with designing her “Blexit” merchandise before lying in her disingenuous apology and saying that she never lied.

“If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him,” her fake apology began. “I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT…I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.”

Nevermind the fact that it was only days earlier when she told Page Six, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.”

Speaking of Blexit, to say that it has been unsuccessful would be too kind a term. In its approximately two years of sunken existence, there are arguably more Black Democrats than ever along with a “blue wave” of Black Democratic candidates being elected to major State and national public offices.

In fact, Black voters were supporting Joe Biden in record numbers heading into the Democratic National Convention, according to a CBS News poll. Ninety percent of Black voters identified themselves as being pro-Biden versus 6 percent of Black voters supporting Trump, the poll’s results showed. CBS News reporter Bo Erickson tweeted Sunday that the 90 percent figure “is higher than the 72% percent of Black voters backing Hillary Clinton heading into her nominating convention in 2016.”

Considering that Owens told Fox News in 2018 that “Blexit is the black exit from the Democratic Party,” it would seem that her so-called movement has failed miserably, to put it mildly.

Still, she’s trying to squeeze the last drop of her relevance out of the whole Blexit thing with her book about “how Black America can make its second escape from the Democrat plantation,” with those last two words being a variation of a term Black conservatives — who have increasingly begin to denounce Owens — have embraced in recent years.

It’s also a term that the Washington Post once described as “shallow and ahistorical” and one that “distorts the current state of the relationship between Democrats and African American voters, and deprives the latter of agency, in part because of a failure to adequately understand the historical comparison that this rhetoric purports to make.”

Which, of course, makes it only right that Candace Owens — like she did with Blexit — would incorrectly co-opt it, too.

[caption id="attachment_4011537" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 1:15 p.m. ET, Sept. 9 -- If you thought Kanye West wasn't serious about getting on as many states' presidential ballots as possible, think again. The rapper-turned-wannabe politician has steadily gained ground in that arena by being added to a growing number of ballots across the country as a third party candidate suspected of launching a campaign in order to help Donald Trump get re-elected. Most recently, West, 43, was added to Mississippi's presidential ballot. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson described the developments as "interesting" and confirmed West's place on the ballot. “It was interesting to see him pick Mississippi, and obviously it will be interesting to see what happens with that vote on Nov. 3,” Watson told the Associated Press on Tuesday said after meeting with the State Board of Election Commissioners. “But he did qualify.” West, who is reportedly being backed by Republicans, announced July 4 that he was running for president. Since then, he's been trying to collect signatures from various states to get on their ballots. According to the New York Times, many Republicans have been helping West get on the ballot, including Lane Ruhland, a lawyer who has worked for the Donald Trump campaign, and Mark Jaboky, an executive who’s work for the California Republican Party. Jaboky was arrested on voter fraud charges back in 2008 when he was working for the California Republican Party, and he eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Although West hasn't stated it directly, reports say his Republican backing could all be a part of a plan to divert votes away from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Wisconsin is one state that challenged West's signatures as allegedly being fraudulent. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, their state Democratic Party filed a complaint earlier this month requesting state officials block West from appearing on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot this November. They claim West has various problems with his nomination papers, including incorrect addresses for circulators and bogus signatures like “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders”. Affidavits are included from six people saying they were duped into putting their names on West’s paperwork. "If the affidavits are true … crimes were committed by the West campaign,” said. attorney Michael Maistelman, who collected the affidavits for the state Democratic Party. West has since challenged the complaint saying the DNC has to prove that the names like "Mickey Mouse and "Bernie Sanders" aren't real, according to Newsweek. West won't give up his presidential bid, despite having low support from general voters and especially Black voters at just 2 percent, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. Not to mention it's still mathematically impossible for Ye to earn 270 electoral votes needed to win the elections because he missed the filing deadline in certain states. While some Black celebrities, like Nick Cannon, have supported West's campaign, other notable figures have called out his shenanigans, including singer Stephanie Mills who said, West and Cannon are acting like "paid slaves." Still, the states below have allowed him to appear on their ballot. This is America. Scroll down to see how social media users are reacting to the news.

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens For ‘Democratic Plantation’ Book After Their ‘Blexit’ Beef  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
