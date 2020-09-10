Ellen DeGeneres’ Ex-Housekeeper Spills The Tea on How The Talk Show Host Allegedly “Takes Pleasure” in Letting People Go

It just keeps getting worse for Ellen DeGeneres in 2020.

The embattled comedian-actress-talk show host is facing more allegations for her behavior on top of a “toxic” atmosphere that was created behind-the-scenes at her hit daytime program.

One of the latest to come forward against DeGeneres is someone who used to work in her household. The unnamed former employee revealed to Daily Mail that the star would “lay traps” so that “her home was thoroughly cleaned.”

From Uproxx:

The former household staffer also claimed that Ellen enjoys terminating people, and here’s more: “She was going to torture you and you were just going to sit there and listen to it because you were being paid. Ellen was the worst person that I’ve ever met in my life. She takes pleasure in firing people… I was told that she had a very high turnover and that I should stay under the radar as much as possible, avoid as much direct contact with Ellen as possible. Working there was described as being more like a boot camp.” The anonymous staffer added that she felt constantly “on the verge of tears” because Ellen would allegedly be upset about “a salt shaker out of place or a light switch left on.”

A represenative for DeGeneres says that, according to Page Six, these accusations are “absolutely not true.”

It is not known if she is planning to make any mention of the household issues along with the workplace problems when her talk show returns for its new season this month.

