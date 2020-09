NeNe Leakes has a new show coming to E! It’s called the “Glam Squad Showdown,” to it should be interesting. However, NeNe want to make it crystal clear that she is not in alliance with the group of cast members who are suing for discrimination. As a matter of fact, she’s in the process of negotiating with Bravo to comeback for another season.

