Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the premiere of the TV show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire!” To commemorate this special day, Will Smith and his longtime friend and partner, Jazzy Jeff, launched the Fresh Prince clothing line. The 90’s inspired clothing line features old school jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, hats, masks and bags. Click here to view and purchase your Fresh Prince gear!

