Today the Catawba Indian Tribe is breaking ground for their new $273 million casino in Kings Mountain. The new space will boost 195,000 square feet, 1,796 electronic gaming devices, 54 game tables and a 1,500 room hotel. Plus, there will be several restaurants that seats 940 people with a full concert hall and event venue. The new casino will be located at the intersection of Kings Mountain Blvd and I-85 and should be finished by 2021!

