‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is coming to an end!

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced Tuesday that their iconic reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians will call it quits after 14 years and 20 seasons.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family shared on social media. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you.” The announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

In her own social media post, Kim added, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Khloé addressed the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their love and acknowledging “change is tough.”

I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today ❤️💋💔 change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 8, 2020

The show, which premiered in 2007, has remained a stalwart for E! and spawned several spin-off series. It has provided the family a platform for multiple successful business ventures, including fashion and beauty lines and a mobile video game.

Fans of the show are obviously heartbroken…

PLEASE SAY SIKE pic.twitter.com/GESNZOZnKF — Jesus saves I $pend (@kieraaag) September 8, 2020

Thinking about no more Kardashian’s and no more Kardashian memes pic.twitter.com/GqoJzYGIKu — King Sleeze⚜ᴺᴹ (@KingKevvdk) September 8, 2020

THIS IS THE WORST NEWS EVER KUWTK is the only show I watch 😭😭 now I have to start watching Housewives 😭😭😭 — levitating remix 2020 (@gordcontrol) September 8, 2020

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is coming to an end! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: