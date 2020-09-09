Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé David Adefeso Filed A Restraining Order Against Her!?

WTH!! How crazy is this!? It is being reported that Tamar Braxton’s finale, David Adefeso, the dude who allegedly saved her life when the R&B singer/reality star attempted suicide, has filed a restraining order against her, allegedly.
Rumors had been swirling that David Adefeso was an opportunist however Tamar has seemed to have his back. Just last week David Adefeso had pictures posted on social media saying he was on vacation with Tamar’s only child, Logan, the son of her ex-husband Vincent Herbert.
According to another report Tamar Braxton had some questions for David Adefeso after he shared a post to his Instagram featuring her 7-year-old son, and told David that he was “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted.” David allegedly threatened Tamar with a murder suicide and that’s when the fight broke out.
What exactly is going on here, we are not sure but you know that saying, what goes in the wash will most definitely come out in the rinse.
We will be keeping Tamar Braxton uplifted in our prayers that our sister finds peace and happiness.
Check out the video that started this latest drama below
First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago. Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. (Swipe to finish )
