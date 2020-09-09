WTH!! How crazy is this!? It is being reported that Tamar Braxton’s finale, David Adefeso, the dude who allegedly saved her life when the R&B singer/reality star attempted suicide, has filed a restraining order against her, allegedly.

Rumors had been swirling that David Adefeso was an opportunist however Tamar has seemed to have his back. Just last week David Adefeso had pictures posted on social media saying he was on vacation with Tamar’s only child, Logan, the son of her ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

According to another report Tamar Braxton had some questions for David Adefeso after he shared a post to his Instagram featuring her 7-year-old son, and told David that he was “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted.” David allegedly threatened Tamar with a murder suicide and that’s when the fight broke out.

What exactly is going on here, we are not sure but you know that saying, what goes in the wash will most definitely come out in the rinse.

We will be keeping Tamar Braxton uplifted in our prayers that our sister finds peace and happiness.

Check out the video that started this latest drama below

Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé David Adefeso Filed A Restraining Order Against Her!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

