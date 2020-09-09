Apple Books and Oprah Winfrey are expanding their collaboration, debuting a new podcast named after the famed TV host’s book club. Oprah’s Book Club podcast is an eight-episode series featuring conversation between Winfrey and author Isabel Wilkerson as they explore Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Episodes will be released each Tuesday and Thursday, with the premiere episode that launched yesterday. Apple is fiercely cross-marketing Winfrey’s Book Club content, with a streaming version of Oprah’s Book Club on Apple TV plus, as well as options to buy her selections on Apple Books.

(Source-The Wrap)

Oprah, Apple Join Forces In Podcasting was originally published on wtlcfm.com

