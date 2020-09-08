MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Walks On Water During Sunday Service

Yeah, Kanye West is really trying his hardest to convince his followers that he’s divine for real for real.

With the return of his Sunday Service congregation, the “Presidential spoiler candidate” has decided to take things a tad bit further and took his family for a stroll… on water. That’s right, Yeezus walked on water with his children because, well, why not?

According to Hypebeast, the stunt came after Pastor Joel Osteen gave a sermon at Sunday Service in Atlanta in which he spoke about Jesus walking on water and giving Peter the permission to walk on H2O himself. Well, it seems to have been part of a grand plan in which Kanye and his family re-enacted the scene and walked on a pond outside of Pinewood Studios to show and prove that he’s worthy of MAGA country’s support or whatever.

Following the sermon, Osteen, Kanye and his kids, along with the entire choir performed a reenactment of the story. The group dressed in grey outfits stepped into the shallow body of water and walked through it surrounded by doves for a divine effect.

Why, b? Why is any of this necessary?

If Kanye really wants to impress us he needs to take a pair of Yeezys and make enough of them to feed every single hypebeast who wants to get a pair. And we mean a colorway that we want not some wild joints that’s gonna sit on the shelves. Just sayin.’

Check out the scene below and let us know if Kanye’s doing the most or if he’s doing just enough.

🕊 Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

