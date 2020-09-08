Travis Scott Collaborates With McDonald’s For His Very Own Combo Meal

Reese’s Puffs aren’t the only classic junk food to get a Travis Scott refresh.

McDonald’s recently teamed up with the rapper to drop a brand new combo meal for fast food enthusiasts and hip-hop heads alike. Surprisingly enough, this team up marks the company’s first collaboration with a celebrity since they partnered with Michael Jordan in 1992, according to reports from Newsweek.

“We’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you,” McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said. of The promotional meal is available starting today through the end of the month, with the last day being October 4.

For just $6, fans can purchase the Cactus Jack. The meal is comprised of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, sizzling bacon and crisp lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce to dip and a Sprite. Anyone interested can order in-restaurant, for carryout, at the drive-thru or through the McDonald’s app.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Scott, who grew up eating Mcdonalds’ all the time in Houston, Texas. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds,” he said, adding that he “can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

The Travis Scott Meal is available at all US McDonald’s locations, except those in Hawaii, Alaska and US territories.

