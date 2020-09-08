Considering Taking A Payroll Tax Holiday? Here’s What You Need To Know!

At first, I was hype about the Payroll Tax Holiday and the thought of saving money by not paying taxes on the money I make. However, after I did a little research, I realized that the Payroll Tax Holiday is not an actual tax saving plan. It’s a tax deferred plan! Employees of certain companies can have their payroll taxes deferred from September 1-December 31, 2020. However, they will have to repay those taxes during January – April, 2021. Once I realized that, it completely gave me a different perspective. Click here to read the full story here!

Also On 105.3 RnB: