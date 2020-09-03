CLOSE
Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral Promise [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

President Donald Trump just announced a promise on a payroll tax deferral that will affect your personal paychecks and company payrolls. He says he will allow companies to defer their workers’ payroll taxes and suggests that will be permanent.

Our money expert explains that this is actually just a deferment and you may have to pay the money back next year in double taxes.

Most people are confused about what’s actually going on, but Jini Thornton explains why this is almost impossible.  

Donald Trump is being mocked on Twitter with the #SharpiePresident hashtag after displaying an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory. As expected, critics didn’t let it slide and they slide right into his timeline with backlash.  https://twitter.com/tedlieu/status/1169628724725026816 https://twitter.com/NydiaVelazquez/status/1169647018563833856 As a result, the responses went from serious outrage to seriously sad, but true and a little funny, tweets. See below…

Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump's Payroll Tax Deferral Promise [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

