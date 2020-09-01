HBO To Launch ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR Experience: ‘Lovecraft Country: Sanctum’

It’s official, HBO’s new series Lovecraft Country is a monster hit.

Now that the supernatural series set in the Jim Crow era of American history has found a fan base that can’t get enough of the show, HBO is launching a new social VR experience for fans who want to get more familiar with the world where monsters, magic and racism reign supreme. Lovecraft Country: Sanctum is set to debut on September 3rd as series of exclusive virtual reality events in which invited guest will get the chance to explore the world inspired by the hit series, but don’t expect to get a chance to drop any lame game on Leti as she’s already spoken for. Word to Tic.

“We were very inspired by the deeply layered and dynamic world Misha Green has brought to life in LOVECRAFT COUNTRY and wanted to create a digital experience for fans that is just as innovative as the series itself,” said Dana Flax, Vice President, Program Marketing at HBO. “We’re so thrilled to be partnering with The Mill on creating a virtual reality ‘secret society’ in Sanctum. So much of LOVECRAFT COUNTRY is rooted in the idea of travel as a catalyst for self-discovery. Sanctum provides a way for fans to come together virtually and safely in a unique new place and experience incredible performances that further explore themes and ideas from the show. These virtual events also give us the special opportunity of spotlighting the work of Black artists in celebration of this very important series.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

The new virtual experience is set to go down on Youtube Live beginning this Thursday with the Garden of Eden being the first place you can visit.

Event #1: Garden of Eden

Thursday, September 3

10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Event #2: An American Dream

Thursday, September 24

10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Event #3: Music of the Cosmos

Monday, October 19

10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Are y’all excited to explore Lovecraft Country without any of the dangers that come with being Black in the supernaturally segregated 50’s? Let us know in the comments.

