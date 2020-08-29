CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Stars Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman Following His Passing

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 13, 2018

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Aug. 28 with his family near him at their California home.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

Celebrities would soon pay tribute to the ‘Black Panther’ and ’42’ actor on Twitter and Instagram.

Many would pour in with several heartfelt remarks on Boseman.

One star wrote what says it all on losing Boseman:

“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken,” actress Octavia Spencer wrote.

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and center Kevin Love tweet how many felt when hearing the news:

Boseman was only 43 at the time of his passing.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty Images

First through Twenty-Fourth Tweet and Third through Twenty-First and Twenty-Third through Twenty-Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Twenty-Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Stars Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman Following His Passing  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
So Sweet: Jamie Foxx Is Starring In A…
 10 hours ago
09.01.20
Touched By T’Challa: Issa Rae, Jordan Peele, Barry…
 4 days ago
08.28.20
We Can’t Have Nice Things: ‘High Fidelity’ Season…
 4 days ago
08.28.20
Photos
Close