West coast artist TMG FRE$H recently released the music video to his newest single “Champagne Cry,” featuring his first collaboration with rapper Tee Grizzley. Using the Hollywood Forever Cemetery as the backdrop, the two show off their lavish lifestyle as their lyrics make it clear there are no nice guys in the game of revenge. Check out the video below:

FRE$H and Grizzley suit up for the “Champagne Cry” visual in fresh suits, draped in heavy jewelry, and are led into the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in classic lowriders. From dusk into the deep afterhours the two carry out an execution and funeral to square up the debt of one of their murdered associates.

Looking back at the video shoot TMG FRE$H remarks, “It was real important to shoot at the cemetery — it tied into the storyline of payback and revenge, but it also made sense to show the undertone of Champagne Cry.”

The Audi produced single, drops months after FRE$H debuted his single, “Anybody”. The accompanying music video, directed by Chancellor Warhol, racked up over one million views and became an instant digital hit. TMG FRE$H has successfully positioned himself as “one-to-watch” for the remainder of 2020 and doesn’t plan on slowing the momentum in his music career anytime soon.

TMG FRE$H Links Up With Tee Grizzley For “Champagne Cry” [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: