“Love & Hip Hop” Star Faked Kidnapping For Follows !?

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals

Is everything in this world now about likes and follows?

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Masika Kalysha did the most when she she faked being beaten and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account, but says it was to raise awareness of sex trafficking.

Masika Kalysha posted the video of herself with cuts, scrapes and bruises all over her body, saying:

“I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I’m so scared!”  “They took all my money and they want more! Please! Help Me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my only fans and tip me so they’ll let me go!!! They’re coming!!!!”

“CRICKETS”…SMH…Who does that!?

On Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Masika Kalysha is the young lady that had a baby by rapper Fetty Wap   She quit the show in 2018 unhappy with how she was portrayed so after leaving VH1 she landed on WeTV on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Take a look below and give us your thoughts

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

