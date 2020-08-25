No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. Comedian Kevin Hart became the latest celebrity to reveal they had the contagious virus.

During a stand-up set over the weekend, Kevin Hart revealed that he battled COVID-19 earlier in the year. Hart shared the shocking revelation with attendees at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hart explained why he didn’t share the news when he was first diagnosed with the virus telling the socially distanced crowd:

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

As for the event Hart was at, Page Six reports that Chappelle opened-up his wallet and spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for those in attendance, a necessity now in this world that is currently ravaged by COVID-19. Hart joined other performers Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Hart joins a growing list of Black celebrities and athletes who were infected with COVID-19. Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Scarface, Slim Thug, Fred Da Godson, Peter Thomas, Von Miller, Patrick Ewing, and most recently Usain Bolt all battled in the disease. Fred Da Godson sadly passed away.

We are glad to hear that Kevin Hart has fully recovered, but let his testimonial serve as a lesson to stay masked-up, wash your hands and continue to practice social distancing.

