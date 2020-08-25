Master P Say’s He’s OVER IT, ATM Is OUT OF ORDER, Get A Job

We are going to make a long story short on why Master P went off on social media then closed down his ATM.
Corey Miller AKA C-Murder, brother of Master P, is currently in jail serving a life sentence for a murder that he did not commit, allegedly. Corey Miller recently publicly praised, long time friend/singer Monica and Kim Kardashian for trying to get him sprung and united with his family, that say’s the have been holding him down while he was in jail by selling socks. Master P was like what the hell am I chopped liver have I not been holding you down with not so much as a thank you in return, if you feel I haven’t been their for the non-working family then maybe that Master P ATM that you guys have been rolling up on with no works should close. And that’s when Master P hung the ATM is out of order, family and friends get a job post.
They always say what do you get the man that has everything. What about love, a card, or even just thank you. If any family members have a receipt of that to me, I’ll cut the ATM back on. It’s been over 30 years I’m tired of supporting people’s addictions and bad habits. – [Read the rest below]
Sometimes in life we spoil the ones we love and instead of being grateful they feel entitled #IJS
Is Master P wrong or nah? If they praising others on social media, should he not air them out there? Take a listen below then give us your take.
They always say: “What do you get the man who has everything?” What about love, a card, or a simple thank you. If any family members have a receipt of that to me, I’ll cut the ATM back on. It’s been over 30 years, I’m tired of supporting people’s addictions and bad habits. Who would y’all be mad at if I was dead, because it seems like none of y’all want to work. I’m no longer enabling lazy entitled ungrateful people. Please go get a job and a career. And for the ones that do have degrees and careers, maybe y’all can take over, buy houses and cars for y’all generation. And if they are ungrateful, then you will understand how I feel. I’m not God, I’m only human. I grew up in poverty. The only difference with me is that I decided to do the right thing and chase my dreams and goals. When I finally reached financial success I was eager too share my blessings, too generous to my family and friends and that created the problem. I love y’all, but enough is enough. And whoever said they had to sell socks, Welcome to the Real world. I had to sell tapes out the trunk of my car. So, in my 50 cent voice “I ain’t doing it no more mane” I stayed quiet for too long. People expected me not to say anything and not entertain the lies. But it’s time the TRUTH be told. This is how you know it’s hate, I ain’t the only millionaire in this family just for the record. When you do the right thing God will keep blessing you. Envy and jealousy gets you nowhere. l don’t want to hear “you’re a boss, keep this off the internet” What am I supposed to do, let people continue to bash me that I’ve been helping for years. I’m just saying what a lot of successful people or even just people with jobs that are working, want to say to their ungrateful family members. The truth hurts, it’s uncomfortable, but it’s the only way we can get back to the Love, the Truth and to grow. For the Bloggers and Gossipers now y’all know the Truth. I’m going back to work to provide for my kids. My next business Master Class, will not only be about financial literacy, I will include how millionaires and billionaires deal with ungrateful family members on their success journey, since I’m an expert now.
Master P Say’s He’s OVER IT, ATM Is OUT OF ORDER, Get A Job was originally published on wzakcleveland.com