Recently, we learned that Jacob Black, who’s son is the 29 year old Jacob Blake that was shot 8 times by the Kenosha, Wisconsin Police also lives here in Charlotte, NC. Blake told the Chicago Sun-Times that his 29 year old son “has 8 holes in his body and is paralyzed from the waist down” after his Sunday evening encounter with the police. Doctors are not sure if the paralysis is permanent. Click here to read the full story.