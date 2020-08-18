WATCH: ‘Pitch Perfect’ cast reunites with virtual Beyoncé cover

Everyone stay CALM! The aca-gods have blessed us with a Pitch Perfect cast reunion!!!

The stars of “Pitch Perfect” reunited Monday to raise funds for relief efforts around the globe.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfeld reunited as the Barden Bellas to absolutely crush a cover of Beyoncé’s 2011 hit “Love on Top” to raise donations for UNICEF.

The international charity has launched aide efforts to support children in Beirut following a massive chemical blast earlier this month. The organization is also raising funds to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aca-scuse-me?! The Bella’s are back together for a very special reason. The proceeds from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. https://t.co/9jBWian4hx pic.twitter.com/PQyhtOEVE7 — Pitch Perfect (@PitchPerfect) August 17, 2020

