The 2020 Election is only a few months away. And now is the time to prepare. Remember, the deadline to register to vote is August 9, 2020. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is August 27, 2020. If you see something suspicious or witnessed voter suppression call the hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE. If you need to register to vote, click here now!

Also On 105.3 RnB: