Monica’s Working With Kim Kardashian To #FreeCoreyMiller

R & B singer, Monica has announced that she is working with Kim Kardashian to get Corey Miller a.k.a. C-Murder released from prison. Miller, Monica’s ex-boyfriend and good friend, is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of 16 year old Steve Thomas in 2009. If you remember, C-Murder was one of the biggest rappers on the No Limit Record label that was ran by his infamous older brother, Master P. At the time of sentencing, Miller encouraged Monica to move on with her life as he faced his fate in prison. However, the two have maintained a great friendship throughout the years. Now, she is working on a new project and it not music. It’s #FreeCoreyMiller – The Fight To Freedom. Click to read the full story here.

