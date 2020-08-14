CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark Zuckerberg For It Back

2020 has been a very vocal year for Boosie and now that’s been taken away.

After turning his Instagram into the booty club, the social media platform banned him from the app.  The Lousiana rapper pleaded on Twitter to “Mark Zuckinberger” to give him access to his page again after violating the policies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Boosie’s solution he wants CEO Mark Zuckerberg to talk to him boss to boss and give him an Instagram orientation.

TMZ states that “Boosie says IG is the only way he and other rappers are making money in the pandemic, which has wiped out live concerts, and he says he needs his account to feed his family.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya [VIDEO]

I Said What I Said: Rapper Boosie Denies Meeting With Jay-Z To Apologize To The Wade Family [VIDEO]

Boosie Admits To Getting Grown Women To Perform Sex Acts On Underage Son

Rapper Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Talk

10 photos Launch gallery

Rapper Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Talk

Continue reading Rapper Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Talk

Rapper Boosie Allegedly Banned From Planet Fitness For Transphobic Zaya Wade Talk

[caption id="attachment_840158" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Boosie Badazz is having himself a struggle-filled week, this after he added his unasked opinion about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade, and the decision she’s making for her life. The Louisiana rapper claims that a manager of a Planet Fitness turned him away due to those comments and Twitter is frying Lil Boosie. Taking to Instagram, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper can be heard in a video from a smartphone expressing his disdain with the gym chain, stating that Planet Fitness is racist and folks shouldn’t support the business. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son,” Boosie said while inside his vehicle taping the video. “And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f*ggots or some sh*t.” In the Instagram caption, Boosie added, “MANAGER WHO WAS GAY REFUSED TO LET ME N PLANET FITNESS BECAUSE OF MY PAST ACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER ETC.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/B8zIB1ZF88i/ As it stands, Planet Fitness began trending on Twitter and fans have been roasting Boosie since the post went up. Of course, the rapper has folks who stand with him regarding his transphobic comments but mostly, it’s just folks largely frying him for his comments and the fact he works out at the affordable fitness center. Boosie joins fellow rapper Young Thug in offering comments about young Zaya Wade’s personal life decision that they were not asked for. We’ve been scouring Twitter for the best replies to this current video posting and we’ve got them all listed below. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE   Photo: WENN

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark Zuckerberg For It Back  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Next Up: ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Drama…
 3 days ago
08.11.20
Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God, Ty Dolla $ign &…
 3 days ago
08.11.20
Rap Or Go To The League: J. Cole’s…
 1 week ago
08.04.20
Photos
Close