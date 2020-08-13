CLOSE
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed Questioning Kamala Harris Eligibility For VP

And so it begins.

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris, a sitting U.S. senator who just so happens to be Black, is eligible to serve as the vice president of the United States based on the circumstances surrounding her birth. While the embattled publication has offered up a mean culpa of sorts denying the allegations, law professor John C. Eastman’s words spoke for themselves in an op-ed that ran Wednesday morning with the headline: “Some Questions for Kamala Harris About Eligibility.”

The apparent birtherism op-ed was the latest attack in what is expected to be a steady increase of racist dog-whistling as Harris and Joe Biden‘s historic campaign moves forward.

Eastman’s op-ed suggested that even though Harris was born in Oakland, California, she was not, by his interpretation, a “natural born citizen” because of her parents’ citizenship at the time of her birth. Harris’ mother was an Indian citizen and her father was a Jamaican national when their eldest daughter was born in 1964. That fact, Eastman attempts to argue, throws into question whether Harris’ birth was “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.

“Such was the view of those who authored the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause,” Eastman wrote.

Eastman cited a Supreme Court case involving a Chinese family as his purported legal precedent and seemingly conceded that “our government’s view of the Constitution’s citizenship mandate has morphed over the decades to what is now an absolute “birth on the soil no matter the circumstances” view.” But, Eastman added, “that morphing does not appear to have begun until the late 1960s, after Kamala Harris’ birth in 1964.”

When Eastman promoted his work on Twitter, he tweeted in part that “it depends” if Harris is eligible to be vice president.

Newsweek quickly issued a statement insisting the op-ed had anything to do with birtherism and denying that it was “an attempt to ignite a racist conspiracy theory around Kamala Harris’ candidacy.” Newsweek’s managing editor, Nancy Cooper, and its opinion editor, Josh Hammer, wrote that they “share our readers’ revulsion” at the notion of birtherism.

However, some former staffers (and probably a few current ones, too) spoke out and condemned the op-ed in no uncertain terms, including ex-Newsweek columnist Kurt Eichenwald, who suggested he has witnessed racist activity in the company’s office but not in print — until now.

“It is beyond disgusting that @Newsweek has allowed its pages to be used as the opening shot of birtherism 2.0,” Eichenwald tweeted Wednesday. “I have been embarrassed by many things my former employer has done and become, but this is the first time I have seen racism appear in its pages.”

To be sure, yes, Harris is perfectly eligible to run for, be elected and serve as the nation’s vice president as well as the commander in chief. Citing the Cornell Legal Information Institute, USA Today reported, “Parental citizenship is relevant to an individual’s citizenship status only if the individual is born outside of the United States.”

Likewise, Snopes, the fact-checking website, debunked any theory questioning Harris’ eligibility to serve in the highest levels of American government.

If this is your first time hearing someone questioning Harris’ American citizenship, you’re not alone. The op-ed came off as xenophobic attack that people across social media were labeling as just plain racist. It also provided echoes from the 2008 presidential campaign when then-candidate Barack Obama was given the same racist treatment by the likes of Donald Trump and even, at one point, Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign.

Of course, that effort was all for naught as Obama beat Arizona Sen. John McCain in record numbers in 2008, making him the first Black president of the United States. And if the results from the fruitless birtherism attacks on Obama was any indication of what the future holds, the U.S. will also have its first Black vice president in just a few short months.

Harris, as well as other women Biden was considering to be his running mate, have already come under sexist attacks by detractors who called them too ambitious. Now that Biden has chosen Harris, it would be naive to expect anything less as the election season progresses.

This is America.

[caption id="attachment_3994266" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a compelling case for their campaign to beat Donald Trump as they each spoke Wednesday during their first appearance together as the Democratic presidential ticket. And while it may have been one of the best public addresses from the former vice president in recent history, it was the person favored to become the next vice president who stole the show while addressing Trump in no uncertain terms. Speaking in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the presumptive Democratic nominees took turns equally laying out their policy plans as well as laying it on Trump while providing a glimpse of their campaign's no-nonsense strategy against the president and his administration. But perhaps most effective was how the duo presented such a stark contrast between themselves and Trump himself. Biden, looking to a future that included a victorious Election Day for Democrats, said he, as president, expected Harris to hold him accountable -- the polar opposite of the dictatorial approach that Trump seems to favor. [caption id="attachment_3994265" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] "I've asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room... always tell me the truth... challenge my assumptions if she disagrees," Biden said during his speech. "Ask the tough questions. Because that's the way we make the best decisions for the American people." When it was finally Harris' turn to speak, the senator from California came across at once as gracious, eager and, perhaps most significant of all, completely prepared for the moment. Throughout it all, she kept Trump in her rhetorical crosshairs, calling him out on everything from a lack of leadership to the economy to the coronavirus pandemic, and much more. Keep reading to find some of Kamala Harris' top quotes from her first speech as one half of the top of the 2020 Demcratic presidential ticket. On leadership: "I am ready to get to work ... This is a moment of real consequence for America. Everything we care about: our economy, our health, the kind of country we live in — it’s all on the line ... America is crying out for leadership." "This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn't up for the job. Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world." "We have a president who cares more about himself than the people that elected him...We don't have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence, in just 83 days we have a chance to choose." "This election is about more than just politics. It's about who we are as a country." [caption id="attachment_3994263" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] On her identity: "Today, [Joe Biden] takes his place in the ongoing story of America's march toward equality and justice...as the only who has served alongside the first Black president and has chosen the first Black woman as his running mate." On her prosecutorial past: “Let me tell you as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is OPEN and SHUT" On Trump's sexism: Harris said she was “mindful of all the ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination and resilience makes my presence here today even possible.” On the economy: "He inherited the longest economic upturn in modern history, and he inherited it from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and like everything else he's inherited, he ran it into the ground." On COVID-19: "His delusional belief that he knew better than the experts."  [caption id="attachment_3994260" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] "His flip-flopping on social distancing & wearing masks. His delusional belief that he knows better than the experts. All of that is reason & the reason that an American dies of COVID-19 every 80 seconds." “This virus has impacted almost every country, but there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start. ... It didn't have to be this way." On being a stepmother: "I've had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great -- but Momala will always be the one that means the most." Harris' moving words had quite the effect on people watching and listening, as shown by the onslught of favorable reactions across social media. Scroll down to find some of the liveliest responses to Kamala Harris' speech, in pasrtiucular, but also to the prospects of Trump only serving one term before losing to Biden and the first Black woman to run for president on a major party's ticket.

