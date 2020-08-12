Will Smith Now Involved With Turning ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer Into ‘Fresh Prince’ Drama Reboot

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is making a comeback and could be returning to television.

Of course, it will be drastically different than its original form. The new show will be based on the ‘Bel-Air’ trailer that Morgan Cooper came up with last year that caught the attention of the show’s original star Will Smth.

The trailer was only meant to show off Cooper’s skills as a filmmaker.

From The Grio:

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper has signed on as co-writer, co-director and co-executive producer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. Original producers Smith, Benny Medina and Quincy Jones along with show creators Susan and Andy Borowitz are onboard and are shopping the newly imagined series to streamers including Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock.

Smith’s Westbrook Studio is producing the new project with Universal TV.

Teaming up with Cooper is Chris Collins, who has been involved with such shows including ‘The Wire,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ the small-screen adaption of the Oscar-winning film ‘Crash.’

Planned as a one-hour show, the new version will serve as a “dramatic retelling of the classic sitcom, taking a deeper and more serious dive into the issues of being a Black man in America in the contemporary landscape.”

The original ‘Fresh Prince’ ran on NBC from 1990 until ’96, and became one of the most popular, and iconic, sitcoms of all-time. It made Smith a bigger star, helping him to transition from music as a “rap star” to a movie star.

Cooper originally did ‘Bel-Air’ as a one-time trailer in early spring of 2019. This lead to Smith meeting up with Cooper over the video that soon went viral.

To see an interview with Smith and Cooper, along with the ‘Bel-Air’ trailer, watch the video below:

