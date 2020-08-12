Why Breonna Taylor May Never Get Justice

According to The Marshall Project, it’s all because of the ‘Castle Doctrine.’ A very complex legal doctrine that applies in Taylor’s home state of Kentucky. The doctrine gives people the right to use deadly force against an intruder in their home, but according to the Kentucky law, those protections do not allow someone to harm officers who enter their home, as long as the officers announce themselves or the homeowner blatantly aware that they’re police.

There is no specific law that addresses an officer firing in self-defense, which means officers have the same right as the homeowner. The difference is that police have the power to initiate violence, as they did in Breonna Taylor’s situation. aylor lawyers are still optimistic about justice being served, it’s just deciding what kind of charges that will actually stick.

According to Colin Miller, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law researching the Kentucky criminal code on behalf of Taylor’s family, he says the probable cause needed for an arrest is an “exceedling low bar.” “If you have a shooting death, it’s going to be pretty difficult to argue you can’t at least charge some type of crime in that case, whether it be endangerment manslaughter or murder.” Experts say manslaughter would likely be the best charge.

Well, we the people want justice for Breonna Taylor, period. We don’t care what it takes to go about obtaining it

