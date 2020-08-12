CLOSE
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP Choir Rehearsal [WATCH]

Today’s church announcements are a rollercoaster ride.

First off, if you haven’t seen the WAP video from the rappers, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, then you have homework.  The church will be making a gospel version of WAP, so members must be prepared for choir rehearsal.

Also, the third annual Ike Turner look-alike contest will now be online-only, and she must have a mushroom hairstyle!

The church also lost a member so listen for the homegoing services information.   

[caption id="attachment_895481" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Screenshot / Youtube[/caption] After Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teased their collaborative single “WAP” on social media earlier this week, fans had no idea what to expect of the highly anticipated pairing. Now that “WAP” is officially out for the masses, the BardiGang and the Hotties have been going up for their faves as they should. Produced by Ayo & Keyz, the “WAP” is an acronym for the track that we can’t print out but you can surely guess and serves as the first single for Cardi B’s sophomore album, which she once said would be tentatively titled, Tiger Woods. While the song is as enjoyably raunchy as expected, the visuals for the track take the sultry, sex-soaked lyrics over the top. Fans have been waiting on Cardi B to return to the airwaves after enjoying immense success in her professional life and enjoying the trappings of her fame alongside her husband Offset and their daughter. However, the BardiGang needed a summer anthem from the Bronx bomber and they definitely got one, with Houston’s number one Hottie shining just as bright as Cardi on the track. The Colin Tilley-directed video also gave us a boatload of cameos from the likes of Normani, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, Rosalía, and Kylie Jenner. And while this video probably can’t be played during primetime hours, it should carry Cardi B through the summer as we await what she has coming next on the music front. With most of the free world experiencing the video after its Thursday night debut, we’ve got reactions to “WAP” from the fans, along with Cardi and Megan’s peers, listed out below. And in case you need to see it again, we’ve also placed the video down below as well. Watch the video HERE and see reactions to it below...

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP Choir Rehearsal [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

