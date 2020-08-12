The Last Standing Blockbuster Transforms Into A ’90s Sleepover Airbnb

If you miss roaming the aisles of your local movie rental store, grabbing your favorite movie snacks, and the thrill going home to watch a movie you picked out, Blockbuster has your last chance at the ’90s!

The last standing Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon transformed its store into a nostalgic movie sleepover retreat as an Airbnb for movie buffs to “Make it a Blockbuster night!”

After going ghost on social media for six years, the movie company tweeted the same day as the release of its cinema experience.

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

NBC News reports, “the store will be listed on Airbnb for three one-night stays in September for an end-of-summer sleepover, the store announced in the press release Tuesday. Each stay, which includes access to an unlimited movie marathon, will cost a mere $4 before additional taxes and fees — one penny more than the store’s $3.99 rental fee for a movie.”

“Your Airbnb host and will stock the shelves with all the movies your heart could desire before handing over the keys,” the release said.

The overnight event will be lined up with pre-selected ’90s movies along with anything else found in the store paired with pizza and popcorn. The living room will be decked out in throwback decor, a television set from back in the day, and a VCR with VHS tapes to top it off.

Guests will have to follow local coronavirus guidelines and restrictions and the store staff will ensure cleanliness according to the CDC guidelines. The experience is limited to four people and suggests being from the same household. As of now to control health risks, the sleepover rental is restricted to residents from Bend and the county of Deschutes.

“After the final guests check out, BLOCKBUSTER customers can check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time,” the store said.

Store Manager Sandi Harding explained the ideation of listing the store on Airbnb came to celebrate the location’s 20th anniversary.

“It’s our 20th year as a Blockbuster, we were hoping to celebrate that this year, but with COVID throwing a wrench into everybody’s plans, we were really excited to be able to pull this off,” she shared. “With everybody being stuck at home and re-experiencing family time together, we thought it would be fun to enjoy some family time in a throwback ’90s environment.”

The Last Standing Blockbuster Transforms Into A ’90s Sleepover Airbnb was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com