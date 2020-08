Word has it that Bobby Brown taught Michael Jackson how to moonwalk. New Edition bandmate Ralph Tresvant backs the story.

On a IG Live interview with Fat Joe, Ralph told the story of New Edition’s visit to Michael Jackson’s house. During the visit Bobby showed Michael Jackson the famous dance move and the rest is history.

Souce: https://www.cheatsheet.com

