Today’s is Hip Hop’s 47th birthday! However, this day could not be possible without DJ Kool Herc, a.k.a Clive Campbell, a jamaican DJ who put us all onto hip hop music at a “Back To School Jam” on August 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in New York! So, when did you fall in love with hip hop?

