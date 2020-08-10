Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains the changes that President Donald Trump has made pertaining to the economic actions and coronavirus.

Student loan payments are still being deferred for only federal loans, not private. Landlords are advised to hold off on evicting renters from properties.

In short, under this new executive order, there will not be a second stimulus check.

Listen to Jini share all the details about what to expect.

Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com