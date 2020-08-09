Earthquakes In North Carolina

Sunday morning a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the state with it’s most powerful quake since 1916. According to the National Weather Service, that quake was a 5.2 magnitude and hit Skyland in Buncombe County.

Although the quake happened near Sparta, NC, it was felt in Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, and, Kentucky and West Virginia too.Sparta, North Carolina is located near the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Prior to the 5.1, there was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded at 2 am by the United States Geological Survey Agency.

National Weather Service, Raleigh, NC reported 3 more quakes in other counties.

We have gotten 3 other reports of an earthquake in Guilford, Randolph, and Moore counties in the last few minutes. Where are you located? — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 9, 2020

