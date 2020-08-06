Disney+ Announces Keke Palmer To Voice Activist Character For Revival of The Proud Family

Disney+ has announced that Keke Palmer will be joining the cast of the reboot of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voicing a new character named Maya.

The streaming platform announced on Twitter that the actress will be taking on the new character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, who’s a 14-year-old activist.

The original series creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and co-EP and story editor Calvin Brownare continuing to tell the stories that the cartoon shared in the early 2000s.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a statement reported by Deadline. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

The revival Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of the original African-American family centered around the main character Penny Proud and her family and friends. All of the original cast will be returning to voice their characters including, “Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer is returning as Uncle Bobby.”

We can assume that the animated favorite will remain on-brand with discussing topics of inclusion, diversity, and the growing up black experience with its title and the introduction of an activist character.

There is no release date set for the show but all previous seasons are available on Disney Plus.

Congratulations Keke on the new role!

