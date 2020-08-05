Michael Jackson Wanted To Be In First “X-Men” Film

A new report reveals the 2000 movie “X-men ” could have turned out very different with a single casting decision. The Hollywood Reporter says Michael Jackson tried to get himself to play Professor Xavier in the movie. However, the role went to Patrick Stewart. While 20th Century Fox “never seriously considered” the King of Pop for the part, the company notes that Jackson lobbied hard for himself.

Actually, he would’ve been a great as Nightcrawler..

