Donald Trump Now Okay With Microsoft Buying TikTok After Fake Threat To Ban Social Media App

Donald Trump is now open to Microsoft purchasing TikTok after initially threatening to ban the social media platform.

The orange menace, Donald Trump, is changing his tune when it comes to TikTok. On Friday (Jul.31), Trump announced to the press pool traveling with him on Air Force One that he was going to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media platform. He claimed that he would either carry out the action by using an executive order or emergency powers to stop TikTok from operating in the country.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” the bootleg dictator told reporters on the taxpayer-funded jet. He added, “Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that.”

TikTok responded to Trump’s threat over the weekend in a statement assuring American users that the app is not going anywhere.

“TikTok US user data is stored in the US, with strict controls on employee access. TikTok’s biggest investors come from the US. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.”

Microsoft also announced that it had a plan in place to purchase TikTok for $15 million, but initially, Trump wasn’t feeling the deal according to NBC News. NOW, Axios is reporting the deal is back on, and Microsoft is currently pursuing to purchase TikTok from its parent company, ByteDance “in a matter of weeks” after conversations took place between Trump and the tech giant’s CEO Satya Nadella.

In a blog post, Microsoft further revealed that the two firms are looking at a deal that would see Microsoft purchase the TikTok service in the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

“During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government, including with the President.”

“Microsoft appreciates the U.S. Government’s and President Trump’s personal involvement as it continues to develop strong security protections for the country.”

Both Microsoft and Trump both recently confirmed that they would like to see the deal completed no later than September 15.

President Quid Pro Quo pic.twitter.com/I23mys6OMI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2020

Jason Derulo and TikTok fanatics can breathe a sigh of relief.

While Trump is making it seem like his beef with the TikTok has to do with national security issues and American’s user data being sent to China, some believe he is just doing this as a retaliatory measure. Vogue reported that his decision to ban TikTok could have something to with the popularity of actress and comedian, Sarah Cooper’s hilarious videos that mock him and his buffoonery.

How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020

Some are even alluding that Trump is still BIG MAD that K-Pop stans on TikTok were the reason his “Rona Ralley” in Tulsa, which more than likely led to former presidential candidate Herman Cain catching COVID-19 and later dying flopped so hard.

Well, it looks like TikTok has been saved, even though we kinda figured Trump wasn’t going to do anything.

—

