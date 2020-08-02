Noname Shades Beyoncé, Says ‘Black Is King’ Is “Draped In Capitalism”

No matter what, there’s always going to be someone, and plenty more, who are unsatisfied. Rapper Noname decided to shade Beyoncé for her new film Black Is King, claiming it’s “draped in capitalism.”

we love an african aesthetic draped in capitalism. hope we remember the blk folks on the continent whose daily lives are impacted by u.s imperialism. if we can uplift the imagery i hope we can uplift those who will never be able to access it. black liberation is a global struggle — 🌱 (@noname) July 31, 2020

Before you ask, whether sincerely or for slander purpose, Noname is a Chicago rapper and activist. She got into a tiff with J. Cole recently and held her own, and lately, she’s gotten more press for her Twitter feed than her music. No shade there, it is what it is.

But now, she came for the Queen.

Reports MadameNoire:

The release of Beyonce’s highly anticipated Black is King visual album finally happened and while it has been mostly praised, rapper Noname is not impressed with the project. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter to express that she feels the project is “draped in capitalism.”

“[We] love an [African] aesthetic draped in capitalism. hope we remember the blk folks on the continent whose daily lives are impacted by u.s imperialism. [If} we can uplift the imagery i hope we can uplift those who will never be able to access it. black liberation is a global struggle.”

She followed her tweet with news posts about Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga being arrested during protests. She also retweeted a reply to her previous tweet.

“[Sis], they’re killing us in Zimbabwe. literally. the world is turning a blind eye to the blatant human rights abuses we’re facing every single day. our black lives clearly don’t matter.”

The Chicago rapper also ignited a debate on Twitter about whether Beyonce’s project is truly authentic or is just being used for her own gain.

Needless to say, the Beyhive was not happy with the rapper. But this time she’s standing firm and didn’t express regret and sending off the tweet. But her mentions were looking like a warzone.

As an African living in Africa I assure you Beyonce's dedication to collaborating with our talented creatives to come up with beautiful uplifting art is doing more for us than anything you have done. — Workitout (@Badgirlsverdine) July 31, 2020

Noname wanted Beyonce to talk about apartheid. pic.twitter.com/cUUtJ4Dmzm — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) July 31, 2020

Who are you speaking for? I hope you didn’t fix your fingers to tweet for US, cause I can tell you what we don’t need is your voice. we don’t need a no hit wonder American trying to ruin a moment that we’re currently enjoying. — Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) July 31, 2020

If Beyoncé as a rich person made a visual album showing Africa in a more humbled and poverty-stricken light, y’all would attack her for creating art that generates more negative stereotypes about Africa. It’s called Black Is King. Everything is gonna be shiny, vibrant, and gold. — my name is najee, im niggas 🇳🇦 (@uncle_jee44) July 31, 2020

Would you have liked it if the African looked poor and hungry?? You saw Africans being themselves and being part of an amazing body of art and looking good at that and you called it an aesthetic?? The real Africa is what small huts and torn clothes and hungry looking children? — Beyoncè stan (@Nonny_Mpata) July 31, 2020

sis, they're killing us in Zimbabwe. literally. the world is turning a blind eye to the blatant human rights abuses we're facing every single day. our black lives clearly don't matter — Rue (@ndini_rue) July 31, 2020

NoName has so much shit to say about Cole, Beyoncé, and The Obama’s but they are all doing way more for black people than her???? pic.twitter.com/Q7HhD34Qg9 — king dreams (@EyeAmTimeless) July 31, 2020

