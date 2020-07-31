Beyoncé Releases Visual Album Black Is King on Disney+

The 24-time Grammy Award-winning queen of pop’s celebratory visual album ‘Black Is King’ has finally dropped on Disney+ and I am 1000% here for it and am probably going to watch it ten more times!!!

The music in this project, which was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, is based on the music from the 2019 Disney film “The Lion King: The Gift.”

‘Black is King’ re-imagines the lessons from the movie for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney+ said in a release, and is a “celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience.”

What is absolutely amazing about the Queen B’s visual album is that it was produced over the span of a year and has a diverse cast and crew from multiple locations where it was filmed, including New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Beyoncé directed and executive produced the work, which was first teased on YouTube in a video that has already racked up more than 2.7 million views.

The album includes full-length videos for tracks including “My Power,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “Already.”

Fans can not get enough of how amazing ‘Black is King’…

So it’s been hours and I’m still blown away what should I do ? #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/XyLIv6iC2w — 🇯 🇴 🇷 🇩 🇦 🇳 ✨ (@ungodlyb0y2) July 31, 2020

a cultural reset. a lifestyle. a reason to live. a breath of fresh air. iconic. #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/08XeXXHhXr — udo (@eatprayyslay) July 31, 2020

It’s so unbelievably surreal

Like I had to sleep and wake up

I might need to do it again coz WOW#BLACKISKING 🚀 pic.twitter.com/652H1vBJ4x — Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) July 31, 2020

The visual album will feature artists from “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

Some of the directors of “Black Is King” include Blitz Bazawule, Emmanuel Adjei, Jenn Nkiru, Ibra Ake, Pierre Debusschere, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava and Kwasi Fordjour.

Beyoncé Releases Visual Album Black Is King on Disney+ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: