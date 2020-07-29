CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Alicia Keys Making Documentary On Black Women Entertainers

Alicia Keys Making Documentary On Black Women Entertainers

Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort

Source: BET2020 / Getty


Alicia Keys is ready to shine the spotlight on Black women in entertainment. She is producing the documentary, “American Masters: How It Feels To Be Free.” The women chosen are Lena Horne, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, Pam Grier, and Abbey Lincoln. These legendary women had to overcome racism and sexism to make their mark in the entertainment business. The documentary will air on PBS in early 2021.

Source: jezebel.com

Alicia Keys Making Documentary On Black Women Entertainers  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Freeform Series…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Offset Bought Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.16.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…
 2 weeks ago
07.14.20
Photos
Close