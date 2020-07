Do you work in the construction industry and need a mask? Marand Builders is looking out for the construction industry and is distributing 100,000 masks to subcontractors. So, stop by Marand Builders located at 4534 Old Pineville Road in Charlotte, NC, this Friday, July 31st from 9 AM until 3 PM and get your free mask!

Also On 105.3 RnB: