Obamas Production Company Gets 7 Emmy Nominations

The Obamas are seeing success outside the White House. The former President and First Lady’s production company received seven Emmy nominations for a pair of documentaries. Higher Ground Productions was behind American Factory and Becoming, the latter following Michelle on a book tour for her autobiography of the same name. American Factory captured three nominations while Becoming was given four.

