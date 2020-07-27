CLOSE
Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis “Good Trouble” Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

She may have been your favorite in the 90’s hit sitcom, Living Single as Maxine Shaw but now she’s standing for the people.

Being the Co-Founder of Color Farm Media, she’s releasing a documentary about the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis.  The documentary titled “John Lewis-Good Trouble” will discuss his service to the country and how his rise for activism began.

Listen to hear more details of creating his story and what’s next for her.

Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis "Good Trouble" Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

