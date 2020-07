This Friday, July 31st is the deadline to apply for the $30 million grant program. The Charlotte City Grant Program is for small and micro businesses in Charlotte, NC. For more information call 704-988-6499. To apply, click here. However, if you need help filling out your application, visit the Stratford Richardson YMCA located at 1946 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC, for assistance.

Also On 105.3 RnB: