Biz Markie Has Been In Maryland Hospital For Weeks: Report

Prayers up to a Hip-Hop legend. Juice Crew rapper Biz Markie has been in a Maryland hospital battling an undisclosed illness for weeks.

Fortunately, it’s not COVID-19. However, it seems that the Biz is fighting for his life.

Reports TMZ:

Biz’s rep tells TMZ the illness is not coronavirus. The rep went on to say the trigger for the hospitalization is that he suffers from Type II Diabetes. He’s currently in a Maryland-area hospital and the status of his condition is unclear, but it appears serious. The rep told us, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.” Back in 2014 Biz talked about his diabetes diagnosis and how he lost 140 pounds to get it under control — he went from 385 lbs to 244 lbs. He made a point of saying he did not do a quick fix with a lap band … he did it the old-fashioned way.

Just last year, we got a kick out of the “Make The Musc With Your Mouth Biz” rapper paying the debt he owed 50 Cent with food stamps. As you can see, Fofty [sic] didn’t look too pleased.

For goodness sake 2020, let the Biz get better.

