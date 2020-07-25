R.I.P. Iconic TV Personality Regis Philbin Has Passed Away at Age 88

Regis Philbin has departed at the age of 88 as reported by ABC News and People.

The legendary television star is best-known for his stint as cost of the syndicated daytime smash hit ‘LIVE!’ with Kathie Lee Gifford and later Kelly Ripa, and hosting the game show phenomenon ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ on ABC.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to a family statement obtained by People and ABC, Philbin passed away from natural causes Friday night, one month shy of his 89th birthday. The statement goes on to say that Philbin’s loved ones are forever grateful for the time they got to spend with him, his warmth, his sense of humor and his ability to make every day into something worth talking about.

In addition to his talk and game show gig, Philbin had also dabbled into singing and acting.

Tributes are already pouring in with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel sharing his thoughts.

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

