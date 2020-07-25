CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

R.I.P. Iconic TV Personality Regis Philbin Has Passed Away at Age 88

Celebrities Participate In The NFL's Hurricane Katrina Relief Telethon

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Regis Philbin has departed at the age of 88 as reported by ABC News and People.

The legendary television star is best-known for his stint as cost of the syndicated daytime smash hit ‘LIVE!’ with Kathie Lee Gifford and later Kelly Ripa, and hosting the game show phenomenon ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ on ABC.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to a family statement obtained by People and ABC, Philbin passed away from natural causes Friday night, one month shy of his 89th birthday.

The statement goes on to say that Philbin’s loved ones are forever grateful for the time they got to spend with him, his warmth, his sense of humor and his ability to make every day into something worth talking about.

In addition to his talk and game show gig, Philbin had also dabbled into singing and acting.

Tributes are already pouring in with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel sharing his thoughts.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Pereira and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

14 photos Launch gallery

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

Continue reading Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

Andre Harrell Dead At 59 Years Old

[ione_media_gallery id="2159048" src="http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/" overlay="true"] Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment Friday evening at age 59, according to a tweet from journalist Roland Martin. His cause of death is unknown at this time. https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1258998786103357441 [caption id="attachment_3939938" align="alignright" width="450"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] DJ D Nice confirmed the news on Instagram Live during his quarantine mix, announcing that he’d be cutting it short because the news was too much to bear.  Harrell, who founded Uptown Records, was responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Heavy D, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records, overseeing Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Queen Latifah, all the while launching the careers of 98 Degrees and Mario Winans. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media. Outside of his music endeavors, Harrell dabbled in film, producing Honey, which starred Jessica Alba, Strictly Business starring Tommy Davidson and Halle Berry, and created the first multicultural major network drama to hit TV: New York Undercover.  His peers have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences… Having worked with him throughout the years, I know first hand his infectious vibe, wit and contagious smile will truly be missed. Story developing. RELATED: Photos Honoring Andre Harrell’s Legacy In Hip-Hop RELATED: Andre Harrell’s Ten Favorite New Jack Swing Jams

R.I.P. Iconic TV Personality Regis Philbin Has Passed Away at Age 88  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Offset Bought Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.16.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…
 2 weeks ago
07.14.20
Vivica A. Fox Wants Quentin Tarantino To Cast…
 2 weeks ago
07.14.20
Photos
Close