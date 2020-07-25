Paw Patrol Has NOT Been Canceled, Despite Claims By the White House

There have been a lot of programs on cable and satellite involving police officers that have been canceled in 2020, and the White House thought it would be a good idea to update both viewers and the press on what all shows are gone.

The problem is that the list is not entirely correct.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made one huge error in regards to a kids show just to try and prove her point of “cancel culture.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. COPS was canceled. Live PD was canceled,” McEnany said.

She also claims that Lego “halted” sales of their Police Station, adding that it was “unfortunate.”

However, McEnany’s news on ‘Patrol’ is 100% false according to the network that airs the cartoon:

…a Nickelodeon spokesperson refuted that claim Friday afternoon, saying that the show has not been canceled.

The show even took to Twitter to let their fans know the show is still on the air.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

Plus, Lego is still selling their toys, including that Police Station. There is even a move that is planned to be by Nickelodeon released in summer of 2021.

‘Paw Patrol’ continues to run despite the cancellations of A&E’s ‘Live PD’ and Paramount Network’s ‘COPS’ due to “national unrest over policing and racial injustice.”

For those not familar, the cartoon is about dogs in recovery situations. Other occupations involved other than law enforcement include firefighters, construction, and coast guard among others.

‘Patrol’ remains a top-rated animated program among preschoolers.

